Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctors: I've heard that when you're on a diet and you decrease caloric intake by a lot, your body will start to consume muscle for energy. It that really true? How can you lose weight and not wind up losing muscle?

Dear Reader: Discussions about losing weight typically focus on pounds, as in, "I want to lose 10 pounds." The important follow-up question here is: pounds of what? Work up a sweat with a vigorous set of tennis, and the scale will show you've immediately dropped a few pounds -- of water weight. You'll gain it right back with your next beverage. (A quart of water weighs 2 pounds, in case you were curious.)

Diets that involve a drastic calorie cut do lead to weight loss, but participants wind up burning not only fat, but also significant amounts of lean muscle. That's a bad idea, because we rely on our muscles for both strength and endurance. Muscle tissue also plays an important role in resting metabolic rate.