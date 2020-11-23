Ask the Doctors

Most hip fractures in older adults require surgery to restore mobility and to manage pain. This puts patients at risk for a range of post-surgical complications, including infection, blood clots in the lungs or legs, bedsores, urinary tract infection and pneumonia. Recovery for adults who are older or frail can take months. This often leads to further loss of muscle mass, which then increases the risk of a subsequent fall. Due to the length of recovery, a hip fracture also often leads to a decrease in independence.

Following surgery, many patients are surprised to learn that physical therapy starts almost immediately. It's an important part of the recovery process. Not only does physical therapy help patients regain mobility, but it also helps prevent the more serious complications associated with being immobilized, such as infection, developing a blood clot or pneumonia. Proper nutrition, with adequate protein, also plays a role in recovery. So does occupational therapy. It keeps the patient mentally and emotionally engaged, and can lessen the risk of depression.