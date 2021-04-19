Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I just had a scare with prostate cancer. The tests turned out negative, but it shook me up. Now I just want to make sure things stay that way. What should I be doing -- and what can my two sons do -- to reduce their risk? I'm 67, and they're in their mid-40s.

Dear Reader: Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Only the various types of skin cancers, when bundled together into a single category, get diagnosed more often. The majority of prostate cancers are found in men 65 and older, so at 67, you fall into that demographic.

It is estimated that 1 in every 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. More than 250,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year, and the cancer is predicted to cause 35,000 deaths. Although your sons are a generation younger, the risk factors and lifestyle changes that we're going to discuss apply to them as well.

To understand how to reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer, let's first take a look at the risk factors. These include age, race, tobacco use, being sedentary, eating a diet high in red meat and saturated fat, and family history. There's nothing you can do to change your age, race or family history. However, the risks associated with all of these can play a role in decisions men make around when to begin screening for prostate cancer.