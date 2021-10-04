Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I tripped on a curb and hit the pavement pretty hard. I didn't break a bone, but after a few days, the area around my knee started to hurt and got very sensitive. I'm told this is a bone bruise, which is a term I've never heard. What is it, and how long will it take to heal?

Dear Reader: A bruise is a traumatic injury that results in localized damage to tissues within the body. And, although we're most familiar with bruises to the skin and soft tissues, it turns out that bones can sustain bruises as well. The concept of a bone bruise arose when sensitive scans, such as an MRI, made it possible to visualize subtle areas of damage to bone tissue that don't appear on an X-ray.

This type of bruise occurs when some kind of force, such as your fall onto hard pavement, results in damage to the structure of the bone. You can also get a bone bruise playing contact sports, in a motor vehicle collision and from a physical altercation. Conditions such as arthritis, in which the ends of the bones are not protected, can also result in a bone bruise.