Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctors: Can you please explain about masks again? Why do we need them, what kind should we wear, and what is the proper way to wear them? It would really help me to explain to my friends and family so they can be safer.

Dear Reader: We continue to get letters from all parts of the country asking these same questions. We've written about masks before, but new information often takes repetition to sink in. It also takes time for new habits to take hold. We're happy to do a recap for those of you who are still unsure about the why and how of using a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that we have learned so much more about how this particular coronavirus spreads, wearing a mask turns out to be a crucial part of protecting our families and communities. The bottom line is that you wear a mask to keep your breath to yourself. Research shows that the main way this virus travels is via the droplets and aerosols we emit when we sneeze, cough, speak and sing, and even when we breathe. When you wear a mask, you create a barrier that catches some of these particles and limits the distance your breath can travel. Combine that with the 6-foot buffer zone we have come to know as social distancing, and the odds of transmission are significantly reduced.