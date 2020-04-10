Ask the Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: My husband frequently has hiccups, and sometimes they last for days. What causes them? Is there any way to make them stop?

Dear Reader: Hiccups are due to a sudden and involuntary contraction of the diaphragm. That's the dome-shaped structure that separates the thoracic cavity, also known as the chest cavity, from the abdominal cavity. The diaphragm, which is made up of muscle and membranes, serves both as the floor of the thoracic cavity and the roof of the abdominal cavity. Its motion is responsible for your ability to inhale and exhale. The diaphragm also plays a propulsive role in sneezing, coughing, crying, vomiting and eliminating feces and urine.

When you're breathing normally, the diaphragm contracts and flattens out, moving downward in a smooth motion as you inhale. The lungs expand into the added space, which allows air to enter. The exhale occurs when the diaphragm returns to its natural domed shape, which crowds the supple lung tissues and forces the air out. When something causes the diaphragm to flatten suddenly in a convulsive motion, the resulting inward rush of air causes the structures at the top of the windpipe, including the vocal cords, to snap shut. This makes the distinctive "hic" sounds that gives the hiccups their name.