Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I would appreciate if you would talk a bit about eyelash mites. What are they, and how does someone get them? What is the best treatment to get rid of them?

Dear Reader: Eyelash mites, also known as Demodex mites, are a type of eight-legged parasite. They live in or near the hair follicles on the face and eyes and are found primarily near the eyelashes and the eyebrows. They have a short life cycle, about 14 to 18 days, during which they feed on the oils and dead cells that are found on the surface of the skin. At about three-tenths of a millimeter in size, Demodex mites are invisible to the naked eye. Under a microscope, however, you would see a semi-transparent body shaped somewhat like a cigar. Their eight legs are arranged in four pairs, which makes it easier for them to grasp tubular structures like an eyelash or an eyebrow hair.

It may be unsettling, but we all have a small number of these mites living in the folds and along the edges of our eyelids. They stay hidden in the hair follicles during the day and emerge at night to eat, lay eggs and excrete waste. The mites are part of our body's natural microbiome, and by cleaning up dead skin cells and excess oils, they're actually doing us a service.