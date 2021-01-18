Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I'm a 60-year-old woman with naturally fair skin. I've worked outdoors all of my life -- and now I have the age spots on my face to prove it. Why do they happen? Are there any creams from the drugstore that might help to fade them?

Dear Reader: Age spots are the darkened areas of skin that develop on parts of the body that have been regularly exposed to sunlight. They often appear on the shoulders, backs of the hands, arms, back and face. People who are balding and don't regularly wear head coverings while outside may develop them on their scalps.

Age spots often look like freckles of varying sizes, and they range in color from light tan to dark brown. While it's true that age spots, which are sometimes referred to as sun spots or liver spots, become more common as we get older, they can appear on any skin that has had chronic overexposure to sunlight.

When you develop age spots, it's your skin's way of letting you know you've gotten too much sun. They form in response to UV light, which accelerates pigment production. Unlike cancerous and pre-cancerous growths, which they can resemble, age spots don't require medical treatment. However, for cosmetic reasons, many people prefer that they be removed, or at least lightened.