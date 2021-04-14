-- Some of you weren't sure whether the vaccines contained ingredients to which you have known allergies. "I am severely allergic to povidone, which is frequently seen listed as an inactive ingredient in both over-the-counter and prescription medications," a reader wrote. "Is this a cause of concern with the COVID-19 vaccines?" Polyvinylpyrrolidone, also known as povidone, or PVP, is a water-soluble synthetic polymer that helps keep drugs in suspension. We have reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine ingredients and do not see povidone listed.

-- A reader whose son recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) as a child asked whether the coronavirus vaccine is safe for him as an adult. Persons with a history of GBS may receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have been previously instructed to avoid vaccination. As this is the case with your son, who has been advised to avoid the flu vaccine, be sure to check with your health care provider for specific recommendations before moving forward with coronavirus vaccination.

We'll close with a reassurance to those of you who ask that your names not be used in the letters column. We do not publish the names of our correspondents. However, we do love picturing where you're writing from -- so if you're willing, feel free to include your city or state in your emails. As always, thank you to our readers who have taken the time to send kind and encouraging words. It really does mean a lot to us.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0