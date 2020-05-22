Ask the Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: If you've got an abdominal hernia and it doesn't bother you, can you just leave it alone? How is it treated? I've read about using mesh, but apparently some of them have turned out to be defective.

Dear Reader: The muscles that surround the abdominal cavity play a number of important roles. They support upright posture and controlled movement; aid in breathing; and play a role in urination, bowel movements, coughing, singing, vomiting and childbirth. They also keep the abdominal organs, tissues and intestines safely in place. When these muscles develop an opening that allows fatty tissue or a portion of the intestine to protrude, it's known as a hernia. Although the majority of hernias develop in the abdominal area, they can also occur in the region of the groin and the upper thigh.

Abdominal hernias are common. They can occur in anyone, including babies, children and women, but are most often seen in men over the age of 40. When a hernia develops, you will notice a swelling or lump that is present when you're standing up or using your abdominal muscles. The swelling will often vanish when you lie down. The condition is usually pain-free in its early stages. Some people report feeling pressure, or a tugging sensation, at the site of the hernia. None of the different types of hernia will heal on its own.