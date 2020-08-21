Ask the Doctors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: I tripped while I was out running a few months ago and got pretty banged up, including a knock to the head. My wife worried about a concussion and wanted me to see a doctor. How do you know if you have a concussion?

Dear Reader: A concussion is a type of brain injury that can occur when a force is powerful enough to cause the head, along with the brain inside of it, to shake quickly back and forth. This can result from the type of direct impact you experienced when you fell during your run. It may also be caused by an indirect force that's powerful enough to make the head whip back and forth, as can happen during a tackle or when you're rear-ended in your car at high speed.

Your brain is basically a passenger within your skull. When something causes your head to stop short or suddenly change direction, your brain continues moving. It bounces and twists and bumps into the interior surfaces of the skull. A concussion results in a chemical change within the brain, along with bruises, tears or injury to the soft and fragile tissues. Because it's not life-threatening, concussion is typically referred to as a mild traumatic brain injury, or TBI. However, the effects can be serious.