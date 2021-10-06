Ask the Doctors

Dear Reader: Arthritis refers to a collection of diseases in which inflammation in the joints causes stiffness, swelling, pain and sometimes physical damage. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions, and they affect people of all ages. In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, also referred to as RA, the symptoms arise because the immune system has gone awry. Instead of concentrating on protecting the body from foreign invaders, it begins to attack the body's own tissues.

The onset of RA is typically marked by persistent tenderness or pain in the joints of the wrists and in the hands and feet. As the disease progresses, the joints may become red and swollen. This is often accompanied by a period of generalized stiffness upon arising in the morning. Fatigue, which can become severe, and a low-grade fever may also be present. It's common for the symptoms of RA to ebb and peak. The periods of time when symptoms are severe are known as flares. These can last anywhere from several weeks to several months. Treatment, which is tailored to each person's specific symptoms, focuses on medication, along with physical and occupational therapy. When RA results in joint damage or deformity, patients may be offered a range of surgical options.