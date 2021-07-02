Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I always heard that the best time to exercise is the morning because it gets your metabolism going. I don't like working out so early, though. What about that new study that says working out later in the day is actually better for you?

Dear Reader: Getting regular exercise is so important to health and well-being that whenever you can fit a workout into your day is the best time. That said, the human body is a complex mechanism. Our skeletal, musculature, circulatory, digestive, respiratory and nervous systems are all intricately interconnected. Add in the fact that our bodies are attuned at a cellular level to the 24-hour cycle of light and dark, and it would be surprising if time of day didn't play a role in how exercise affects us. Researchers have long been interested in this very question. And it turns out that the answers depend on a number of variables. These include the type of exercise you're doing, the goals of that exercise, as well as the sex, age, general health and fitness level of the individual. There's no definitive answer yet.