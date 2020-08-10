Ask the Doctors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. We hope you're all doing as well as possible during these challenging times. We've received even more mail than usual, much of it -- no surprise -- virus-related. We'll address some of those questions here, and the rest in an extra letters column soon.

-- Many of you have remarked upon the wide variety of facial coverings people are using and wonder if they are equally effective. The answer, unfortunately, is no. Coverings such as bandanas and scarves, which have a loose weave and a loose fit, don't provide as effective a barrier as masks made of tightly woven fabrics, with multiple layers and a snug fit over the nose, under the chin and around the sides of the face. The goal of a face mask is to block the large droplets generated by a cough or a sneeze, as well as the airborne particles, known as aerosols, that we produce as we speak and exhale. That's also why, although they are more comfortable to wear, masks fitted with valves are largely ineffective at protecting others from exhaled breath.