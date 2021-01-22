Ask the Doctors

-- After a column that referenced magnesium, we heard from a reader from Deltaville, Virginia, whose wife had been diagnosed with very low levels of the essential mineral. "What actually causes low magnesium levels?" he asked. "What can be done about it other than the four-hour infusion sessions she is going through?" Magnesium plays a role in hundreds of chemical reactions throughout the body and is crucial to heart, muscle, nerve and kidney function. Low levels arise from poor absorption, or excessive excretion, of the nutrient. Conditions such as chronic diarrhea; kidney disorders; and high levels of certain hormones, including thyroid hormones, can all increase magnesium excretion. So can the overuse of certain types of antacids. People with gastrointestinal issues, such as celiac disease or Crohn's disease, are often unable to adequately absorb magnesium. Some medications can also interfere with absorption. Infusions are used when deficiencies are quite severe. As levels stabilize, a switch to oral magnesium supplements may be adequate.