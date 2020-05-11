× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello again, dear readers, and thank you for joining us for this month's letters column. It's a difficult and challenging time, and we're more grateful than ever for the community that has sprung up in response to Ask the Doctors.

-- A reader from Ohio, Ill., who is her dad's caregiver, asked for guidance on expiration dates on food items. "He buys more food than he needs, and it stays in the refrigerator well past the 'sell-by' date," she wrote. "I've brought it up several times, but we just argue because he thinks it's OK."

You're correct that it's important to be vigilant about food freshness and safety. Older adults are at increased risk of hospitalization, and even death, due to food-borne illness. You mentioned your father's handling of prepared foods, like baked chicken, as well as staples like eggs and bacon. It's helpful to know that the sell-by dates on packaged foods refer to food quality rather than food safety. Eggs that remain refrigerated are safe to use for up to three weeks beyond the sell-by date. A package of bacon can be kept refrigerated for up to a week beyond the sell-by date. With prepared foods, however, the window becomes much smaller. When refrigerated properly, cooked chicken will last for three to four days. After that, it's not safe and should be thrown away.