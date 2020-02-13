Ask the Doctors

Hello, dear readers, and (yes, it's mid-February) happy 2020. We hope the new year is treating you well. You've filled our mailbox with some very interesting questions and quandaries, including how to follow through on New Year's resolutions. We look forward to tackling that topic -- and many more of your questions -- in the coming months. Meanwhile, onward to your most recent thoughts, tips and suggestions.

-- A reader from central Florida, who just recently caught up with a column about the growing role of nurse practitioners (also referred to as NPs) and physician assistants (also known as PAs) in primary care, wanted to add to that conversation. "Where we live it's pretty rural, and if we didn't have nurse practitioners at our local clinic, we wouldn't have health care," she wrote. "They make a difference to my family and all the people in our community."

-- A column about hemorrhoids continues to get a lot of response, both from older adults and new moms. A reader from Ohio says when her hemorrhoids flare up, she knows she's been slacking off on getting enough salad and fruit into her diet. "I use a drugstore cream, and that helps, but I also start eating a lot more from the produce section," she wrote. "It takes a couple of weeks, but the episodes always end."