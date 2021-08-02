Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I know you recently talked about sleep problems, but I'm having trouble and hope another question is OK. I read that some foods make it harder to for you to sleep well. What are they? If you cut them out of your diet, will you start sleeping better?

Dear Reader: Getting a good night's sleep has always been a popular topic of discussion in this column. And with the stresses and uncertainty of the last 18 months, the volume of questions about sleep has increased.

People for whom nighttime is a battle are likely familiar with the standard advice about good sleep hygiene. This includes a cool and quiet bedroom, a regular bedtime that you actually stick to for more than just a couple of days, daily physical exertion, and avoiding screens and other bright lights for at least two hours before retiring.

Now, thanks to some recent research, the food-sleep connection is emerging into the mainstream, as well. The idea that food can affect sleep has deep roots. The practice of sipping a cup of warm milk to encourage drowsiness dates back centuries. And most of us know that a rousing jolt of caffeine, while welcome in the morning, negatively affects sleep when indulged in too late in the day.