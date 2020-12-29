Ask the Doctors

Dear Reader: The challenge in multi-generational households like yours is keeping the older members safe. The answer lies in the basic precautions we've learned to take during this pandemic, along with an added layer of vigilance and awareness. We may sound like a broken record by now, but that means wear a mask, maintain distance from people outside of your household and be consistent about washing your hands. We tell our patients to assume that each time they leave their homes, they will encounter someone infected with the coronavirus, and to behave accordingly. Considering the spiking infections across the nation at this time, that's not an exaggeration.

When it comes to the younger people spending time outside the family bubble, you're talking about an increased level of risk. Any risks they take outside of the home, they bring home with them. While in the workplace, they need to wear a good mask at all times, and continue social distancing as much as possible. The fabric of a mask not only limits the distance someone's breath will travel, it also provides a physical barrier that can protect the wearer as well. That's important because we now know that some transmission of the coronavirus is airborne. We also know that some individuals can be infected with the virus but have either no symptoms or symptoms that are quite mild. They're lucky enough not to feel sick, but, unfortunately, they are still able to pass the virus along to other people, who may become quite ill.