Ask the Doctors

The type and extent of injury caused by a stroke can vary greatly. That means each person's rehab program will be unique to their particular situation. When it comes to learning to walk again, though, all patients have common goals. These are to achieve stable balance, increase mobility and develop overall strength. The way forward is a structured and sometimes rigorous course of rehab. This will include strength training, including a special emphasis on the feet, ankles and legs. Stroke patients often have weakness on one side of the body, as well as joint pain and rigidity. Your father's rehab will be tailored to address those issues. It's also likely that your dad will tire easily during these exercises, so rebuilding stamina will be a goal. Expect to see equipment like wheelchairs, canes, walkers and parallel bars, as well as the use of specially designed shoes. Recovery involves not just the body, but also the mind, and your family's support, patience and understanding will be important to his recovery.