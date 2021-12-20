Zap man sentenced for animal cruelty

A Zap man accused of denying water access and feeding moldy hay to animals in his care after authorities said they found a number of dead horses on his property has been sentenced to three months in jail and ordered to make restitution to the animal owner.

Shanan Weigum on Monday pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty, court records show. A charge of misdemeanor livestock running at large was dismissed.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended all but three months of a three-year prison sentence and allowed Weigum credit for 10 days served. She also ordered him to pay more than $76,000 in restitution and fees, according to court documents. Weigum must also spend four years on supervised probation.

Mercer County deputies in February found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals and fetuses on Weigum’s property, according to an affidavit. They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition. Two had to be destroyed and two were transported for treatment of infections, authorities said. A young steer in poor condition also had to be destroyed. Authorities said they also found four dead lambs.

Several animals in another corral were in good shape and had adequate food and water. Weigum owned those animals but was being paid by an out-of-state owner to care for the others, authorities said.

Defense attorney Erik Escarraman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

