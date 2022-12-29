Year in Review: 'Pattern swings' mark 2022 in weather in North Dakota; state sees record blizzards, drought

North Dakota ended last winter and began this one with record-breaking blizzards. In between, it saw both the end and the reemergence of crippling drought.

2022 in the state was marked by substantial swings in precipitation -- from dry to wet, wet to dry, then dry to wet again.

"Yes, a roller coaster it has been!" North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said the day before the winter solstice on Dec. 21. "And we sure have had a long winter, for it not actually being winter yet."

The start of this winter has featured three blizzards in the past two months -- bad weather reminiscent of the end of last winter, when three snowstorms battered the state in April, a month when most residents are looking forward to sunshine, warming temperatures, and a green landscape rather than a white one.

Abnormal April

A stormy week in mid-April set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck alone. The National Weather Service has deemed the three-day blizzard that week as "historic," with snowfall totals of 2-3 feet over a widespread area, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and snow drifts exceeding 8 feet.

Bismarck got 18.3 inches of snow from the blizzard and another 2.5 inches from a second storm that blasted through on Easter Sunday but didn't quite reach "blizzard" status. The capital city set four precipitation records and four cold temperature records during that span. Among them were the snowiest April on record in the city and the latest date (April 16) that Bismarck has seen zero degrees since record-keeping began in 1874.

Dickinson and Minot also set cold records that week. The weather service also documented one-day snowfall records in the counties of Dunn, Grand Forks, Mercer and Sheridan; two-day records in the counties of Bottineau, Dunn, Grant, McHenry, McKenzie, Mercer and Sheridan; and three-day records in the counties of Bottineau, Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer and Sheridan.

Four deaths were linked to the weather.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster after another blizzard hit in late April. Thousands of utility poles were downed, and power was cut to thousands in the west. Many did not have electricity restored for several days. Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities called the damage in western North Dakota "unprecedented."

The storms hit in the middle of spring calving season. The counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory. Most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory, according to a North Dakota State University study.

The historic spring snowstorms in western North Dakota and extensive flooding in the east caused more than $57 million in damage to public infrastructure across the state, according to the governor’s office.

President Joe Biden in July granted a disaster declaration requested by Burgum for 40 counties, paving the way for federal aid.

Disappearing drought

The spring was the fourth-wettest on record, according to statistics reported by State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz. Record-keeping began in 1895.

It erased longstanding drought in North Dakota, boosting crops and wildlife habitat. The number of temporary and seasonal wetlands in North Dakota rose 616% from the previous year -- the largest single-year increase on record, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

But the overly wet weather didn't carry into the summer.

"Oh well, it was nice while it lasted," weather service Hydrologist Allen Schlag quipped in a summer report.

Excessive heat that blanketed North Dakota in mid-June sent temperatures into the triple digits in some areas including Bismarck, breaking records across the state. A northward bulge in the jet stream created a "heat dome" over the Upper Midwest, resulting in the sweltering weather that led to severe storms.

It also set the stage for the return of drought to the state. Conditions gradually grew worse over a dry summer -- the 25th driest in 127 years of record-keeping, according to Akyuz.

Hot weather continued into late fall, and Bismarck broke a heat mark that had stood for 135 years. The city reached 74 degrees on Nov. 1 and 77 degrees on Nov. 2, both records for the dates. The Nov. 1 record had stood for 135 years.

Bevy of blizzards

The weather abruptly changed a little over a week later and a blizzard hit, smashing another Bismarck record -- 17.1 inches of snow on Nov. 10, nearly double the previous record set in 2012. The city's all-time one-day snowfall record -- from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. -- is 17.3 inches, set on April 14, 2013.

North Dakota in November had two unusual weather phenomenons -- one associated with dry weather and the other with wet.

The state early in the month experienced "flash drought" -- a rapid intensifying of dry conditions -- with severe drought expanding dramatically. Later in the month came lake-effect snow.

Lake-effect snow happens when cold air moves over a relatively warm lake, warm and moist air rises into the cold air and condenses into clouds, and narrow bands of heavy snow form over land downwind of the lake. It's typically associated with the Great Lakes region and cities such as Buffalo, New York, which can get several feet of snow at a time.

But it can occur in North Dakota under the right conditions, and they existed on Nov. 17 -- air temperatures were in the teens, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data showed a Lake Sakakawea temperature of 42 degrees. Narrow, elongated bands of lake-effect snow extended southeast from Lake Sakakawea through Morton and Burleigh counties, on either side of Bismarck-Mandan.

A second early season blizzard stalled out over the Northern Plains earlier this month, creating a storm that lasted almost an entire workweek, dropping more than 20 inches of snow on the Bismarck area. That storm broke three daily precipitation records in the capital city.

Deadly cold followed, with temperatures and wind chills well below zero -- a blast of bitter arctic air more typical of midwinter. Then came a third blizzard right after the winter solstice.

Bismarck is now on pace for record snowfall this winter.

The city at the end of the most recent storm had received 49 inches of snow for the season, nearly three times more than normal and a record for Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the weather service. The previous mark for that time period was 45.8 inches in 2008.

The city's record snowfall for an entire winter is 101.6 inches, in 1996-97. The October-through-December snowfall amount in 1996 was 43.7 inches.

Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches, according to Meteorologist Megan Jones, climate services lead at the weather service office in Bismarck. If the wet weather pattern continues the rest of the winter, Bismarck's snowfall could double that.

Pattern swings

"It's definitely not unusual to have such dramatic swings within one calendar year," Jones said, adding that Schlag "especially always talks about how we never seem to be around normal for precipitation -- we're either decently dry and experiencing at least minor drought, or we're in a wet pattern."

Jones noted that precipitation in 2019 -- which included an extremely wet fall -- was second-highest on record, but "the pattern quickly flipped and we went into an extremely dry year that eventually led into the extreme drought during the summer of 2021."

"Pattern swings are the norm in this part of the country," she said.

Ellingson, with the state's largest ranching group, is hoping for another one.

"Unfortunately, the incredible snowfall cut fall grazing much shorter than what would have been available for many ranch families to utilize," she said. "That, coupled with bitter cold temps and the higher (cattle) nutritional demands that come with them, will cut into feed reserves that so many worked hard to replenish this last year."

But Ellingson noted that there's a positive side to the harsh early winter.

"These mountains of snow are the first deposits of moisture that we will be looking for next spring," she said. "Hopefully all the hard work and troubles of these recent storms will result in some nice green grass and plentiful hay crops in 2023 and give producers the opportunity to restock their herds if they so desire."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center's long-term drought outlook through the end of March indicates drought remaining but improving in western and southeastern North Dakota, and likely ending in much of the rest of the state.