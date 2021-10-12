Winter weather advisory posted for 3 southwestern North Dakota counties; 2-5 inches of snow expected

The southwestern North Dakota counties of Bowman, Slope and Golden Valley might be in store for nearly half a foot of wet snow this week.
The National Weather Service in Bismarck posted a winter weather advisory for that area from 6 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. From 2-5 inches of snow is expected, with locally larger amounts possible in higher areas along the Montana border. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
"A very dynamic storm system will produce significant snow accumulations over far southwest North Dakota and adjacent portions of southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota," the weather service said. "Greatest snow totals in North Dakota will be over western portions of the advisory and over grassy areas in higher terrain."
The conditions could make travel difficult and impact the Wednesday morning commute in that area.
"Snow accumulations will mostly be confined to grassy surfaces, with at least some melting expected on roads and bare ground," the weather service said, urging motorists to slow down and be ready for slick spots on the roads.
It would be the first measurable snowfall in North Dakota this season. The storm system is pushing from the West Coast over the Rockies and into the Plains, and resulting in winter storm warnings in parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, according to AccuWeather.
"Some parts of Montana had already reported more than a foot of snow as of late Monday night, with as much as 20 inches falling near the community of Pony in the southwestern part of the state," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
In southeastern Montana, one of the winter storm warning areas butts up against the North Dakota border.
The storm system is expected to bring potentially heavy rain to other parts of North Dakota and also will shepherd in much cooler weather than the record-breaking heat the western and central regions have experienced the past couple of weeks.
Overnight lows Thursday and Friday in the west are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s, according to the state forecast. That could result in a a killing frost -- 28 degrees or below. Lows for the Bismarck-Mandan area are expected to stay above 30 degrees, however, and the weekend forecast is for sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.