Winter weather advisory posted for 3 southwestern North Dakota counties; 2-5 inches of snow expected

The southwestern North Dakota counties of Bowman, Slope and Golden Valley might be in store for nearly half a foot of wet snow this week.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck posted a winter weather advisory for that area from 6 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. From 2-5 inches of snow is expected, with locally larger amounts possible in higher areas along the Montana border. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

"A very dynamic storm system will produce significant snow accumulations over far southwest North Dakota and adjacent portions of southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota," the weather service said. "Greatest snow totals in North Dakota will be over western portions of the advisory and over grassy areas in higher terrain."

The conditions could make travel difficult and impact the Wednesday morning commute in that area.

"Snow accumulations will mostly be confined to grassy surfaces, with at least some melting expected on roads and bare ground," the weather service said, urging motorists to slow down and be ready for slick spots on the roads.