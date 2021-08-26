Wildfires, agriculture, boating access remain concerns as drought persists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The widespread nature of this devastating drought is forcing North Dakota ranchers to go hundreds of miles to find hay to keep their cattle fed and maintain their herds, adding extra costs to their operations at an incredibly challenging time,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the commission.

Producers seeking more information can email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752. Applications will be available on the Agriculture Department’s website at www.nd.gov/ndda in mid-September and will close Dec. 15.

North Dakota has been warmer and much drier than average since last October, according to the weather service. The state was getting rainfall late this week, but the longer-term outlook remains bleak.

"September is favored for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation across all of North Dakota," the agency said in its drought briefing.

"Regrettably, even if there was a return to near-normal precipitation for this time of year, there is no reason to believe these problems will go away anytime soon, and are now likely to persist going into winter," the weather service said. "The region would need a persistent near-normal to above-normal precipitation pattern to alleviate most of these concerns."