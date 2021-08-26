Wildfires, agricultural, boating access remain concerns as drought persists

"September is favored for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation across all of North Dakota," the agency said in its drought briefing.

"Regrettably, even if there was a return to near-normal precipitation for this time of year, there is no reason to believe these problems will go away anytime soon, and are now likely to persist going into winter," the weather service said. "The region would need a persistent near-normal to above-normal precipitation pattern to alleviate most of these concerns."

The conditions this summer have led to about 2,200 wildfires that together have scorched an area six times the size of Bismarck.

The state typically has two wildfire seasons -- before spring green-up, and in late-summer and fall when new-season grasses dry out, or cure. Grasses south and west of the Missouri River have now fully cured, according to the weather service.

"In addition, some areas continue to have a good stand of cured fuels from last year, with minimal growth on this year's grass due to the drought and unfavorable temperatures during the growing period," the agency said. "This continues to bring increased fire concerns."