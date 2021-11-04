Wet October stabilizes drought in North Dakota; Burgum wants Corps help with boat ramps

A recent uptick in precipitation has helped stabilize drought in the state, though poor conditions persist throughout much of central and western North Dakota.

The situation has prompted Gov. Doug Burgum to ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take measures to help ensure boat access to Lake Sakakawea next spring.

There is little change this week in the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is released every Thursday. No areas of the state are in exceptional drought, the worst category, and less than 10% is in extreme drought, the second-worst -- the northwest corner and a pocket in Golden Valley County in the southwest. Most of the rest of western and central North Dakota remains in severe or moderate drought. Much of eastern North Dakota is rated only "abnormally dry" or not in any category.

As a comparison, three months ago during the height of summer, all of the state was in some form of drought, with nearly two-thirds in extreme or exceptional drought.

"Across the western Dakotas ... drought indicators have continued to improve due to many locations receiving over 200% of normal precipitation since the beginning of October," wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman. "Soil moisture and short-term rainfall deficits are much improved for most areas."

October climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that precipitation for the month was above normal in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Jamestown. Bismarck received 3.35 inches. That was nearly 2 inches above normal and marked the seventh-wettest October on record for the city. Records date to 1874.

Soil moisture supplies statewide were mostly unchanged from last week. The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture 42% short or very short, and subsoil supplies 64% in those categories. However, the percentages have improved greatly from midsummer. on Aug. 1, for example, they were 91% and 86%, respectively.

"However, while ground reports corroborate the improved soil conditions, they also indicate that rangeland conditions are slow to recover and stock ponds remain below normal with poor water quality, indicative of longer-term hydrologic deficits," Hartman said.

Stock water supplies this week are rated 75% poor or very poor, and 77% of pasture and rangelands are in those categories, according to the crop report.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Boat ramps

Burgum this week released an Oct. 28 letter he sent to Col. Mark Himes, commander of the the Corps of Engineers Omaha District, asking the Corps to help ensure boater access on Lake Sakakawea, a popular recreation destination and one of the premier fisheries in the region.

“The long-range forecast for Lake Sakakawea’s elevation next spring is approximately 1,827 feet. At that level, the main boat ramps at 20 of North Dakota’s 36 recreation sites on the lake would be unusable,” Burgum said in the letter. “Combined with known siltation issues at seven main ramp locations, access to the lake is expected to be significantly constrained.”

Burgum told Himes state Commerce Department data shows that visitors to counties bordering the Missouri River reservoir spent more than $290 million in 2020, supporting more than 3,000 jobs -- many of them provided by private concessionaries who operate in partnership with the Corps on public lands.

Burgum wants the Corps to take various measures, including helping build primitive roads to low-water boat ramp sites. He offered state assistance so contractors can begin addressing access issues immediately after ice-out in the spring.

The Corps did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

More information

North Dakota farmers and ranchers can find details on available drought resources at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.

Burning restrictions remain in place in many western and central counties including Morton, but not Burleigh. The fire risk across the state Thursday was rated low to moderate. Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.

There have been about 2,400 wildfires in North Dakota burning about 125,500 acres this year, according to the North Dakota Forest Service. The number of fires is more than 2 ½ times the number all of last year, and the scorched acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for no significant precipitation through the weekend. However, the agency's 6-10-day outlook shows the potential for above-normal precipitation across all of North Dakota except the far west. That includes the possibility of snow.

While the forecast for that time period is still uncertain, "Prepare for the possibility of winter weather," the weather service said. Winter weather tips can be found at https://www.weather.gov/bis/winter_weather_awareness_main.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

