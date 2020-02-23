Wet 2019 increases risk for wheat midge in 2020

Soil samples in North Dakota indicate increasing levels of overwintering wheat midge larvae for the upcoming crop season, likely due to a wet 2019, according to North Dakota State University Extension.
Wheat midge can reduce crop yields and harm the quality of grain. After hatching, the midge larvae feed on the developing wheat kernel, causing it to shrivel, crack and become deformed. The damage isn't readily apparent because there are no visible outward signs.
A total of 1,900 soil samples were collected from 20 counties last fall to estimate the statewide risk for wheat midge in the 2020 field season.
“About 1% of the soil samples had very high population densities of wheat midge (greater than 800 midge larvae per square meter) this past year,” Extension entomologist Janet Knodel said in a statement. “The hot spots were located in west central Wells County and southwestern Ramsey County.”
“These populations are high and indicate that an insecticide will probably be needed to reduce potential yield loss from wheat midge, assuming wheat is in the susceptible growth stages during midge emergence and midge populations are at economic threshold levels during field scouting,” Knodel said.
The moderate risk level (201-500 midge larvae per square meter) was observed in 5% of the samples. Moderate risk areas were scattered in eight counties throughout the state, including the northeastern area (Nelson County), the central area (Sheridan and Wells counties), the north central area (McHenry and Rolette counties) and the northwestern area (Divide, Mountrail and Williams counties).
Fifty-eight percent of soil samples had no wheat midge cocoons, compared with the record low of 84% in 2018.
“This dramatic increase in wheat midge populations is probably due to the rain in 2019," Knodel said. "Plotting out the total rainfall from May through September and total number of wheat midge cocoons for the past eight years showed a strong correlation between precipitation and wheat midge populations.”
Knodel added that “The good news for 2019 is that the beneficial parasitic wasp, which naturally controls wheat midge eggs and larvae, increased to 15% of wheat midge cocoons parasitized, compared with only 9% in 2018."