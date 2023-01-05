Wet early winter boosts soil moisture in North Dakota; cattle, winter wheat in good shape

A wet start to winter in North Dakota has boosted soil moisture, even as drought persists across the state.

The monthly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture statewide as 42% short or very short, and subsoil moisture as 51% in those categories. That compares with late-November figures of 64% and 70%, respectively.

The state saw two major snowstorms in December. Bismarck ended the calendar year on pace for a record winter snowfall, according to National Weather Service data. The city received more than 4 feet of snow from October through December. Totals around the state have ranged from 2-4 feet, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center.

Bismarck's snowfall total of 51.4 inches as of Thursday was more than the city's average of 50.5 inches for an entire season, according to the weather service.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor still shows all of North Dakota as being either abnormally dry or in some form of drought. About 80% of the state is in either moderate or severe drought. The Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

North Dakota in December also endured a week of frigid arctic air. Cattle and calf conditions in early January were still rated mostly fair to good, with only 7% of the inventory rated poor or very poor.

The report rated 87% of hay and roughage supplies and 80% of stock water supplies as being adequate.

The condition of the state's winter wheat crop was rated 94% fair to good, relatively unchanged from late November. The crop is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter, and begins growing again in the spring.

The next monthly report will be issued Jan. 30.