Wet early July keeping drought at bay in North Dakota; crops are good, wildfires are low

A soggy start to July is keeping drought at bay in western North Dakota following a dry June.

Bismarck in the first six days of July received 2.53 inches of rain, nearly 2 inches above average, according to National Weather Service data. The bulk of it came during a stormy two days last weekend -- an early Sunday storm brought heavy rain and then an early Monday storm dropped 1.56 inches on the capital city, breaking its July Fourth record of 1.14 inches set 121 years earlier.

Dickinson through Wednesday had received a little more than 2 inches of rain this month, about 1½ inches above normal for that city. Stark County Emergency Management is asking area residents to report any flood damages incurred from a Sunday storm, as officials prepare to seek possible recovery aid. Residents should email nlorenzen@starkcountynd.gov or call 701-456-7609 by July 15.

More rain was falling in western North Dakota on Thursday, and the forecast called for further chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Saturday night, but timing and precise locations of potential severe weather remains unclear at this time," the weather service said in a statement Thursday.

AccuWeather described Tuesday's multistate storms as a derecho -- a storm complex that causes damage continuously or intermittently for 400 miles or more along a 60-mile-wide or more swath, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. It caused heavy building and crop damage and power outages in South Dakota, Iowa and other states. Grapefruit-size hail was reported just south of the North Dakota border in Timber Lake, South Dakota.

Drought dies

Last year at this time all of North Dakota was in some from of drought, and more than half of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, a partnership of NOAA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the federal Agriculture Department.

The dry conditions began to wane last fall, and a record-wet April pushed drought out of the state entirely.

Bismarck set four precipitation records that month, and April climate statistics from the National Weather Service showed that the city's precipitation for the month was 2.2 inches above normal.

The situation was reversed last month. Recently released climate statistics for June show that Bismarck, Dickinson and Minot all had lower-than-normal precipitation for the month. Bismarck's total was nearly half an inch below the total from drought-stricken June 2021, and more than 2 inches below average.

But this week's Drought Monitor map shows that drought is not creeping back anywhere in the state. Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh noted the heavy rainfall in the Northern Plains over the past week, though he also said the 6-10 day outlook, through July 16, suggests below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures for the region.

This weekend could be another hot one. The weather service says Bismarck has an 82% chance of a high temperature Saturday of at least 90 degrees. The city's normal high for July 9 is 84 degrees.

Crops and fires

The disappearance of drought in North Dakota has been good for crops and bad for wildfires.

Soil moisture around the state is mostly adequate to surplus, and less than 5% of all crops except sugar beets is rated poor or very poor, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Even with sugar beets, 75% of the crop is still rated in fair, good or excellent condition.

Pasture and range conditions are rated mostly good to excellent, and stock water supplies are mostly adequate to surplus.

Last year at this time there had been about 1,500 wildfires scorching more than 100,000 acres in North Dakota. So far this year there have been only 214, burning 810 acres, according to state Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen.

North Dakota since 2015 has had an annual average of 830 wildfires burning 32,635 acres.