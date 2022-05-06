Wet April erases extreme drought in North Dakota; Bismarck sees wet, cool month

Extreme drought has disappeared from northwestern North Dakota in the wake of late-April storms that brought heavy precipitation to the region.

The change in drought from a year ago is dramatic -- extreme drought covered 85% of the state in the first week of May 2021. Seven months ago, it still covered 59%, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But wetter weather began last fall. Precipitation since Oct. 1 has been double or triple the norm across most of North Dakota, according to the latest drought briefing from the National Weather Service.

In April, a midmonth three-day blizzard dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area of western North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more, along with heavy rain in many other areas including Bismarck-Mandan. A late-month blizzard dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west.

The latest Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows little change in overall drought in North Dakota -- the western part of the state remains either abnormally dry or in moderate-to-severe drought. But the pocket of extreme drought -- the second-worst category -- that has persisted in the northwest for more than a year is now gone.

Bismarck set four precipitation records during the first two storms last month, among them the snowiest April on record in the city, with nearly 22 inches. April climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that the city got 3.53 inches of liquid precipitation during the month, 2.2 inches above normal.

Dickinson's precipitation total (5.25 inches) was 3.7 inches above normal, and Minot's total (5.68 inches) was 4.5 inches above normal. A comparison for Williston is not available because weather statistics taken at the new airport are not compared with those from the old airport. But the city received 5.11 inches of moisture during the month.

On the flip side, April was colder than normal for the major cities. Bismarck's average temperature of 37 degrees was more than 6 degrees colder than average. On April 16, the temperature in the capital city sank to zero -- the latest date that Bismarck has recorded that temperature since record-keeping began in 1874.

The temperature surpassed 60 degrees in Bismarck only twice in April, compared with the average of 11 days, according to the weather service. The city has seen two days or fewer of 60-degree days in April only seven times in the past 1 ½ centuries.

The Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Crop report

Recent precipitation continues to boost soil moisture in North Dakota, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

It rates topsoil moisture in North Dakota as being 18% short or very short and subsoil moisture as being 29% in those categories. That's down from the previous week's 26% and 39%, respectively.

Farmers are still struggling to get into the field to plant their crops.

Seeding of the state's staple spring wheat crop is 5% complete, behind 39% last year at the same time and the five-year average of 18%. Only 1% of the durum wheat, barley, oats, canola and dry pea crops are in the ground, also behind last year's pace and the average.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 48% poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 28% short or very short, and hay supplies are 72% in those categories.

Wildfire update

The wet April has dampened wildfire worries in North Dakota, at least for the short term.

There have been 32 fires across the state burning 138 acres, according to Beth Hill, outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. Last spring at this time there had been more than 800 wildfires scorching nearly 80,000 acres.

The state would see 2,442 wildfires burning 125,664 acres by the end of 2021 -- one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent memory due to the prolonged drought that encompassed the western half of the country.

AccuWeather forecasters are predicting another intense wildfire season in the West this year, with more than 1.1 million acres burned already.

The outlook for North Dakota is a low wildfire risk in the east, a moderate risk in the central part of the state and a higher risk in the west. There are no areas of extreme risk in the state.

The April storms have minimized early wildfire concerns in North Dakota, but a return to drier and warmer weather could increase the threat in the Northern Plains by late June, AccuWeather reported.

"July and August will bring more persistent dryness and above-average warmth, leading to a higher risk of grassland fires across the region," forecasters said.

The weather service drought briefing also said summer in North Dakota "is favored to be hotter and drier than normal, which could lead to drought conditions returning in some areas."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.