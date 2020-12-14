Watne reelected North Dakota Farmers Union president

Velva farmer Mark Watne will continue to lead North Dakota's largest farm organization.

Watne was reelected president of North Dakota Farmers Union during the organization's 94th annual state convention, held virtually on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll serve for an eighth year.

Watne told delegates that “we’re not really winning the trade war."

“Many ag economists and politicians continue to repeat the mythical idea that lower crop prices will increase trade. We have to rethink this process," he said.

Bob Kuylen of South Heart was reelected vice president.

