Watne reelected North Dakota Farmers Union president

Velva farmer Mark Watne will lead North Dakota's largest farm organization for a 10th year.

Watne was reelected president of North Dakota Farmers Union during the organization's 96th annual state convention, held in Bismarck over the weekend.

Watne in his message to voting delegates listed as priorities the upcoming 2023 Legislature, the crafting of a new farm bill in Congress, efforts to address corporate monopolies and fairness in the marketplace, protection of North Dakota’s corporate farming law, and growth of renewable diesel and other fuels.

Bob Kuylen of South Heart was reelected vice president.

Mark Watne

Mark Watne

