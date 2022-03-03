Washburn farmer pleads not guilty to crop insurance fraud

A Washburn-area farmer on Thursday pleaded not guilty to crop insurance fraud.

Kent Pfaff, 58, was released on a personal recognizance bond. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled a three-day trial starting April 19, court documents show.

A Feb. 2 indictment alleges that between December 2019 and June 2020, Pfaff provided false crop insurance claim information to insurance companies and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency/Federal Crop Insurance Corp. to increase his payments.

Pfaff is accused in court documents filed by U.S. Attorney Nick Chase of a fraud scheme known as shifting production. Under the scheme, a person will overstate production in some fields and understate production in others “to manufacture or inflate claims to which they are not entitled,” the document states.

Prosecutors say harvest data provided to Pfaff by a custom harvester did not match the information Pfaff used for insurance purposes.

The indictment doesn't list a dollar amount involved in the alleged scheme.

The charge against Pfaff is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and five years on supervised release.

Defense attorney Gary Leistico, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

