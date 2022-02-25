Warmth, wetness in store for North Dakota; cattle numbers show extent of drought

A warmer and wetter period appears to be in store for North Dakota during the first couple of weeks of March.

That could be good news when it comes to the state's prolonged drought, and might provide a lift for ranchers hoping for a better and less-stressful 2022.

The drought has persisted more than a year, though conditions in recent months have improved or remained stable. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows almost no change from the previous week. A good chunk of Traill County and a small portion of neighboring Steele County in eastern North Dakota have moved out of any drought category -- likely due to recent snowstorms that have tracked through the Red River and James River valleys.

There is no change in the western half of the state. Most of the region remains in moderate or severe drought, with much of the northwest still in extreme drought, the second-worst category.

Most of Morton County is still in moderate drought. Burleigh County remains "abnormally dry," the weakest category. The capital city has received 29 inches of snow since Dec. 1, which is 3.7 inches above normal, according to National Weather Service data. The city gets 50.5 inches of snow in a typical winter.

Precipitation outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicate an above-average chance for wet weather in North Dakota over the next couple of weeks.

"This doesn't necessarily signal that a major storm is on the way, but that we could be heading into a pattern that is more favorable for precipitation across our area," the weather service said.

A warmup also is on the way as arctic air that has blanketed the state for days moves out. After subzero high temperatures this week and wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s, weekend highs in the Bismarck area are forecast in the 30s above zero. The trend will continue into next week, with overnight lows dipping only into the teens.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Rancher update

Drought last year -- when three-fourths of the state was in either extreme or exceptional drought during the summer -- prompted many ranchers to cull their herd or move livestock out of state for feeding, according to Julie Ellingson, vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, the state's largest rancher group.

North Dakota ranchers at the start of this year had 1.85 million cattle and calves, a 5% drop from the same time a year earlier, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

"These numbers come as little surprise, as the effects of extreme drought, pandemic disruptions, price volatility and tighter margins have kept numbers in check and the U.S. cattle industry firmly in the liquidation phase of this cattle cycle," Ellingson said.

Adequate feed for cattle this winter remains a concern, especially with the bitter cold weather of recent weeks, she said.

Federal officials plan to begin doling out drought disaster aid to ranchers in March. President Joe Biden in September signed off on $10 billion in assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather disasters including drought in 2020 and 2021, with $750 million earmarked for ranchers stricken by drought last year.

USDA plans to distribute at least half of the $750 million by the end of March. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3olO8KQ.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.