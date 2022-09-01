Warm, dry conditions persist in North Dakota; spring wheat harvest one-third complete

Drought remains relatively stable in North Dakota after recent weeks of worsening conditions, though abnormally dry areas worsened slightly in the northwest and east central regions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that more than 28% of North Dakota is abnormally dry or in moderate drought. The patch of moderate drought is in the southeastern corner of the state.

"Warm, dry conditions continued across much of the region with the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas seeing some areas of worsening conditions," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote in this week's report.

"Near critical" wildfire conditions were possible in much of western North Dakota on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Most western counties including Morton have some form of outdoor burning restrictions in place.

North Dakota is experiencing the warmest start to September in recent years. With the exception of a brief cooldown Friday, high temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are expected to be around 90 through the Labor Day weekend and into the middle of next week. The normal high temp for this time of year is in the upper 70s, according to weather service data.

Rainfall in August in Bismarck was 1.3 inches below normal. Since June 1, it's 2.75 inches below normal.

Crop report

The harvest of North Dakota's spring wheat crop is one-third complete, but soil moisture continues to deteriorate across the state as farmers try to get the rest of the crop in the bin. Sixty percent of the wheat is rated in good condition, down just 1% from last week, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The majority of most major crops is rated in the good category. But the report rates 60% of topsoil moisture and 67% of subsoil moisture as adequate to surplus, down from 71% and 79%, respectively, just two weeks ago.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 62% good to excellent, compared with 68% two weeks ago. Stock water supplies are rated 79% adequate to surplus, down from 89% two weeks ago.