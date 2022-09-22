Ward County bird flu case triggers regional ban on poultry events

Bird flu has been confirmed in Ward County, triggering a ban on poultry events in six north central North Dakota counties.

The move comes under a new state strategy for dealing with the nationwide outbreak of avian influenza, focusing on a county-level approach rather than statewide. Poultry events are now suspended in Ward County and the adjoining counties of Renville, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail and Burke.

Counties still under suspension due to a Cass County bird flu case documented in August include Cass, Traill, Steele, Barnes, Ransom and Richland.

All shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds are banned in the 12 impacted counties. Producers in those counties also are barred from taking birds to or from poultry events in nonrestricted counties. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. Restrictions will be lifted in the two zones if no new bird flu cases emerge within 30 days of the implementation of the bans.

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Health in March canceled all poultry events within the state amid the bird flu outbreak around the country. The board earlier this month changed to the county-level approach to balance commerce with the need to protect poultry producers.

North Dakota has nine turkey farms that produce about 1 million birds annually, along with numerous backyard flocks. The North Dakota Turkey Federation backs the state's change in tactic, according to Vice President David Rude.

Bird flu has infected 18 flocks in 12 North Dakota counties, according to state data. Most of the documented infections have been in small backyard flocks -- including the new case in Ward County -- though four commercial flocks have been impacted.

It's standard practice to destroy infected flocks so the birds don't enter the food chain. Federal data shows that more than 167,000 birds in North Dakota have been destroyed, mostly in the commercial flocks. More than 45 million birds have been destroyed nationwide.

There also have been 279 confirmed cases of avian influenza in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's the most in the nation.

Bird flu infection in people is rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, https://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.