Vaccine for rabbit disease authorized in North Dakota

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Health has authorized veterinarians to offer the Medgene Labs vaccine for rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2.

The decision was made in consultation with the North Dakota Agriculture Department’s animal health division. There have been no reported cases of the rabbit disease in North Dakota, but it has been confirmed in neighboring states.

“We feel it is important to give veterinarians and rabbit owners a preventative option, rather than wait for the virus to arrive in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “RHDV2 is a highly contagious and fatal disease in both domestic and wild rabbits.”

Rabbit owners should contact their veterinarians for more information on the vaccine, State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. Veterinarians may order the vaccine by contacting Medgene Labs at 605-697-2600. For more information on the vaccine, go to https://medgenelabs.com/rhdv2-vaccine/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0