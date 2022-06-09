Vaccination requirement rescinded for Montana cattle imports

North Dakota's State Board of Animal Health has removed the requirement for cows and heifers 12 months or older to be vaccinated for brucellosis if imported from Montana.

Montana holds a "Brucellosis Class Free" status, meaning the state is considered free of the disease. Yellowstone National Park has wild bison and elk that are infected, but the Montana Department of Livestock in cooperation with the federal Agriculture Department conducts surveillance around the park.

“Montana has a robust program in place to detect the disease, and cattle grazed in the (park area) are already required to be vaccinated and tested annually under existing Montana rules,” North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “The board’s decision to recognize Montana’s successful Brucellosis Management Plan removes a burden from market veterinarians and removes some hurdles for our North Dakota producers who are looking to feed Montana cattle.”

