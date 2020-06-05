Use of dicamba herbicide in North Dakota unclear after court ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal appeals court ruled this week that the federal government must revoke its approval of Monsanto's controversial weedkiller dicamba, but the impact on use of the chemical in North Dakota is unclear.

“The recent unprecedented court decision to vacate the registrations of Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia has struck a crushing blow to farmers across the country. While the court’s decision affected the federal registration of these products, it made no mention of state registrations,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said Friday. “At this time, the (federal Environmental Protection Agency) has not directed the state to cancel its state registrations."

Goehring also has issued a "special local needs" label for dicamba on soybeans. The label essentially is authorization from the state for farmers to use a product that otherwise would not be allowed, for a specific purpose. It can be overruled by the EPA.

The state is reviewing how the court ruling impacts the state label, Goerhing said. The label allows applications of dicamba on soybeans through June 30 or the crop’s beginning bloom phase, whichever comes first.