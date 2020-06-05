Use of dicamba herbicide in North Dakota unclear after court ruling

A federal appeals court ruled this week that the federal government must revoke its approval of Monsanto's controversial weedkiller dicamba, but the impact on use of the chemical in North Dakota is unclear.
“The recent unprecedented court decision to vacate the registrations of Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia has struck a crushing blow to farmers across the country. While the court’s decision affected the federal registration of these products, it made no mention of state registrations,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said Friday. “At this time, the (federal Environmental Protection Agency) has not directed the state to cancel its state registrations."
Goehring also has issued a "special local needs" label for dicamba on soybeans. The label essentially is authorization from the state for farmers to use a product that otherwise would not be allowed, for a specific purpose. It can be overruled by the EPA.
The state is reviewing how the court ruling impacts the state label, Goerhing said. The label allows applications of dicamba on soybeans through June 30 or the crop’s beginning bloom phase, whichever comes first.
The agriculture department on Friday issued an initial statement saying it was recognizing dicamba products "as legal for sale or use in North Dakota" until directed otherwise. It later removed that language, but Goehring said in an interview that farmers can still use the products. However, he cautioned that personal responsibility is involved and they "need to stay abreast of the latest information coming out."
Farmers can face fines for violating herbicide laws, though Goehring said his department "does not enforce violations of the federal registrations of (dicamba) products."
The EPA issued a statement on Friday, saying it has been "overwhelmed with letters and calls nationwide" and that it was "assessing all avenues to mitigate the impact of the Court’s decision on farmers.”
Dicamba has been used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. There have been widespread complaints about dicamba-based herbicides drifting off-target and contaminating neighboring fields. The unanimous 56-page ruling handed down on Wednesday by three judges from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said that the EPA's most recent approval of top dicamba herbicides in 2018 “substantially understated” multiple risks recognized by the agency, and “also entirely failed to acknowledge" others.
The nonprofit Center for Food Safety called the verdict “a massive victory."
North Dakota’s congressional delegation criticized the ruling, saying it “could not have come at a worse time,” with many farmers already having put seed in the ground “with the expectation of using these tools.”
The most recent weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows half of the state's soybean crop is planted.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
