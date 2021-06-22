USDA announces deadlines for CRP programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set a July 23 deadline for the latest signup round for the Conservation Reserve Program.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency also will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20.

Both signups are competitive and will provide for annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

“Bottom line, CRP now makes more financial sense for producers while also providing a bigger return on investment in terms of natural resource benefits," Acting FSA State Director Brian Haugen said in a statement. "The general and grasslands signups are part of a broader suite of tools available through CRP to integrate key conservation practices on our nation’s working lands.”

USDA also is expanding the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative -- a water-quality focused option available through CRP. Landowners nationwide who are currently enrolled in CRP can enroll in a 30-year contract through CLEAR30. Interested producers with CRP contracts expiring Sept. 30 should sign up by Aug. 6.