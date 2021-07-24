Tribune seeks nominees for next Country Woman of the Year

The Bismarck Tribune is accepting nominations for the next Country Woman of the Year.
The Tribune is partnering with Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize women who demonstrate the spirit and drive of country women in the region.
North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions and Bismarck State College are sponsoring the program this year.
“In North Dakota, women from all walks of agriculture -- research, seed sales, crop production, livestock management, agribusiness, education, and more -- play a vital role in advancing the industry for future generations,” BSC President Doug Jensen said. “Whether it is in the barn or the boardroom, women play a key role in agriculture and each has a unique story and contribution to their family, community and the industry.”
Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 8 at go.bismarcktribune.com/cwoty2021. Candidates should live on a working farm or ranch in North Dakota.
Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, said the Country Woman of the Year program is an important one for the organization.
"We realized early on, it’s the people who are landowners that make our work possible," Ibach said. "To honor a woman who is involved in North Dakota’s agriculture industry brings our organization tremendous joy."
Candidates should be told they are being nominated, and prior nominees and finalists from any past years may be resubmitted.
Eight finalists will be announced in a special publication of the Tribune on Sept. 23. The winner will be recognized during a luncheon on Sept. 23 at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence and will receive cash or a prize valued at $2,500.
Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said the current drought conditions faced by farm and ranch families illustrate why the awards program is important.
“It takes a special kind of person to commit themselves to carrying on the essential role of the family farm,” Adkisson said.