 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tribune seeks nominees for next Country Woman of the Year
0 Comments
top story

Tribune seeks nominees for next Country Woman of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092520-nws-CW1.jpg (copy)

Calli Thorne, left, speaks after being selected 2020 Country Woman of the Year last September at the North Dakota Heritage Center. Thorne, of Watford City, is a rancher and motivational speaker. In back are other finalists, from left, Sarah Schock, of Carson, Lynn Russell, of Buford, Theresa Petersen, of Washburn, Shelley Schaefbauer, of Strasburg, and Rose Pfeifer, of Ashley.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The Bismarck Tribune is accepting nominations for the next Country Woman of the Year.

The Tribune is partnering with Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize women who demonstrate the spirit and drive of country women in the region.

North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions and Bismarck State College are sponsoring the program this year.

“In North Dakota, women from all walks of agriculture -- research, seed sales, crop production, livestock management, agribusiness, education, and more -- play a vital role in advancing the industry for future generations,” BSC President Doug Jensen said. “Whether it is in the barn or the boardroom, women play a key role in agriculture and each has a unique story and contribution to their family, community and the industry.”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 8 at go.bismarcktribune.com/cwoty2021. Candidates should live on a working farm or ranch in North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, said the Country Woman of the Year program is an important one for the organization.

"We realized early on, it’s the people who are landowners that make our work possible," Ibach said. "To honor a woman who is involved in North Dakota’s agriculture industry brings our organization tremendous joy."

Candidates should be told they are being nominated, and prior nominees and finalists from any past years may be resubmitted.

Eight finalists will be announced in a special publication of the Tribune on Sept. 23. The winner will be recognized during a luncheon on Sept. 23 at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence and will receive cash or a prize valued at $2,500.

Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said the current drought conditions faced by farm and ranch families illustrate why the awards program is important.

“It takes a special kind of person to commit themselves to carrying on the essential role of the family farm,” Adkisson said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News