Tribune seeks nominees for next Country Woman of the Year

The Bismarck Tribune is accepting nominations for the next Country Woman of the Year.

The Tribune is partnering with Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize women who demonstrate the spirit and drive of country women in the region.

North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions and Bismarck State College are sponsoring the program this year.

“In North Dakota, women from all walks of agriculture -- research, seed sales, crop production, livestock management, agribusiness, education, and more -- play a vital role in advancing the industry for future generations,” BSC President Doug Jensen said. “Whether it is in the barn or the boardroom, women play a key role in agriculture and each has a unique story and contribution to their family, community and the industry.”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 8 at go.bismarcktribune.com/cwoty2021. Candidates should live on a working farm or ranch in North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tammy Ibach, director of North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, said the Country Woman of the Year program is an important one for the organization.