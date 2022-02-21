 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Training set for produce growers

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is hosting a free food safety course for local food producers.

The Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Mandan. It will coincide with the annual Local Foods & Pride of Dakota Conference, which runs March 4-5.

“Fruit and vegetable growers interested in learning about produce safety and developing an on-farm food safety plan should attend,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Attending the session will satisfy the Food Safety Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”

More information is at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/psr. Registration is at https://forms.office.com/g/NFBuCgZ7LF. More information about the conference is at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/2022-local-foods-pride-dakota-conference. Questions about the training or conference can be directed to Kristine Kostuck, local foods marketing specialist, at 701-328-2659 or krkostuck@nd.gov.

doug goehring

Doug Goehring

