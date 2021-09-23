Towner County farmer, businesswoman is 2021 Country Woman of the Year

It's been an emotional week for Carie Marshall-Moore.

The Towner County farmer and agriculture consultant's family lost their combine in a fire Sunday night.

On Thursday, she was named 2021 Country Woman of the Year. The program is a partnership of the Tribune and Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize women who demonstrate the spirit and drive of country women in the region.

"It's been a really rough week, so this is amazing," Moore said, choking up after 2020 Country Woman Calli Thorne, of Watford City, announced her as the 28th award recipient.

Moore, 44, said women in agriculture pride themselves on their strength, resiliency and independence.

"One thing I have definitely learned since being on the farm and partnering with my husband is that you can be as independent and strong as you want, but without your friends and your family and a lot of those male counterparts, I know I wouldn't be where I am, and I know a lot of women probably feel that same way," she said.

2019 Country Woman Heather Lang, of Sterling, nominated Moore, whom she called her mentor and a best friend.