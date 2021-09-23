Towner County farmer, businesswoman is 2021 Country Woman of the Year

It's been an emotional week for Carie Marshall-Moore.
The Towner County farmer and agriculture consultant's family lost their combine in a fire Sunday night.
On Thursday, she was named 2021 Country Woman of the Year. The program is a partnership of the Tribune and Farm & Ranch Guide to recognize women who demonstrate the spirit and drive of country women in the region.
"It's been a really rough week, so this is amazing," Moore said, choking up after 2020 Country Woman Calli Thorne, of Watford City, announced her as the 28th award recipient.
Moore, 44, said women in agriculture pride themselves on their strength, resiliency and independence.
"One thing I have definitely learned since being on the farm and partnering with my husband is that you can be as independent and strong as you want, but without your friends and your family and a lot of those male counterparts, I know I wouldn't be where I am, and I know a lot of women probably feel that same way," she said.
2019 Country Woman Heather Lang, of Sterling, nominated Moore, whom she called her mentor and a best friend.
"There isn't anything within the agriculture industry that she hasn't done or impacted," Lang said. "She is one of the operators on her farm, alongside of her husband, and she does everything from driving the trucks to planting to fixing all the machinery. She's right there, side by side with him. They're a great team."
Moore and her husband, Jason, run CrocusView-Moore Farms, raising soybeans, wheat, barley, canola and oats, and implementing cover crops. Moore also helps a local rancher, and runs Tractor Rounds + Coffee Grounds, an agriculture consulting and communications business.
Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said he's heard past Country Woman honorees refer to their bond as "a sisterhood." He remarked on many of the nominees taking on additional ventures to farming and ranching, such as speaking and writing.
"I just think that's really neat that all that they do in terms of agriculture and family and all those things, they're also doing all these other things, starting new ventures, writing, promoting agriculture, and that's impressive," Adkisson said.
Moore was presented with a $2,500 check. She chose the Egeland Volunteer Fire Department to receive another $2,500.
"It's fairly easy after last weekend," she said of her choice of organization.
When word of the combine fire spread, one of the family's good friends left his truck while in line at the local elevator to run to the fire station. He and another family friend were first on the scene.
"He didn't care about his grain. All he cared about was making sure he could get out to our field and help us," Moore said.
A family neighbor cultivated a swath to keep the fire from spreading to the Moores' canola field. An EMT friend comforted the Moores' children during the fire.
The kids saw their family friends spring into action, a moment that crystallized the seriousness of the job. Moore's husband is the fire department chief.
"They made that connection of what the rural fire department does other than just wash trucks and fix stuff and have barbecues, and they understood that this is what they do, and sometimes it's scary and dangerous," Moore said.
North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions and Bismarck State College sponsored Country Woman this year.
BSC President Doug Jensen said the college is "excited to be involved with this award," noting BSC's focus on agriculture.
"These women who are leaders in agriculture that were recognized and awarded today are really a testimonial to the leadership that is occurring in the ag community," Jensen said.
Moore said "winning this is nice, but just to be recognized by your friends is more of an honor."
"Like with the fire, they're there, they have your back," she said. "You can't replace those. You can replace a combine, but you can't replace people."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.