Tour set at Menoken Farm demo site

The Burleigh County Soil Conservation District is hosting a crop, cover crop and grazing tour at its Menoken Farm conservation demonstration site east of Bismarck.

The “Crops, Covers & Cows II” tour is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. A complimentary meal will be served at 7 p.m.

Sponsors are the Burleigh County and Morton County soil conservation districts, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition. Numerous speakers from several states are scheduled.

The tour is free, but online registration is required by this Thursday, July 22, at https://crops-covers-cows.eventbrite.com.

Questions can be directed to Darrell Oswald at Burleigh County SCD at 701-391-5830 or darrell.oswald@nd.nacdnet.net. For more information, go to www.menokenfarm.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0