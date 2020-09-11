Super weed palmer amaranth gaining a foothold in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A weed that's strong enough to stop farm machinery and is considered "high risk" by the federal government has been found in two more North Dakota counties, and a top weed expert in the Upper Midwest says palmer amaranth is gaining a foothold in the state.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Wednesday announcement of the discovery of palmer amaranth in Barnes and Cass counties came just five days after news of its confirmation in Stutsman County. The weed that was first discovered in the state in August 2018 has now been found in 12 counties.

"Generally, what we've found so far are very small incidences. This isn't a widespread catastrophe," said Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota. "These are relatively small incidences that we're going to work really, really hard with the producer to manage."

But Peters anticipates more palmer amaranth discoveries as crops come off the field, and he stressed that landowners need to be alert to help stop it from becoming a bigger crop production problem.

"It's something we're going to have to live with," he said.