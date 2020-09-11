Super weed palmer amaranth gaining a foothold in North Dakota

A weed that's strong enough to stop farm machinery and is considered "high risk" by the federal government has been found in two more North Dakota counties, and a top weed expert in the Upper Midwest says palmer amaranth is gaining a foothold in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Wednesday announcement of the discovery of palmer amaranth in Barnes and Cass counties came just five days after news of its confirmation in Stutsman County. The weed that was first discovered in the state in August 2018 has now been found in 12 counties.
"Generally, what we've found so far are very small incidences. This isn't a widespread catastrophe," said Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota. "These are relatively small incidences that we're going to work really, really hard with the producer to manage."
But Peters anticipates more palmer amaranth discoveries as crops come off the field, and he stressed that landowners need to be alert to help stop it from becoming a bigger crop production problem.
"It's something we're going to have to live with," he said.
Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides and produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University. Purdue Extension Weed Specialist Bill Johnson has called it "the only weed I’ve seen that can drive a farmer out of business."
Peters estimates palmer amaranth might increase a farmer's weed control costs by 40%, while also cutting into yield -- and thus profit.
"This is real," he said.
There are some herbicides that are effective, according to Peters. University researchers also are working on other control options, such as cover crops that suppress weeds and small grains crops that compete well with weeds.
Small grains aren't as profitable as some other crops, but they "are an excellent way of cleaning up fields that have weed problems including palmer amaranth," he said.
It's regulated as a noxious weed in North Dakota and five other states including Minnesota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It's present in at least 27 states, and "It is most likely to spread to new areas as a contaminant of seed or hay, as a hitchhiker on vehicles or equipment, and through natural dispersal by water or wildlife," according to a USDA weed risk assessment published in February.
Officials have identified a pattern in the North Dakota discoveries -- "these fields are associated with livestock producers," Peters said.
Ranchers use alternative rations such as sunflower hulls in livestock feed, and those rations can come from areas where palmer amaranth is more established, he said.
"We encourage our livestock producers, before they go out and buy stocks of these products, that they understand, or ask the question, 'what else is in these products?'" Peters said.
Palmer amaranth has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and it has since been confirmed in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Dickey, Foster, Emmons, Grant, Morton, Richland, Sioux and Stutsman counties. It's been found twice in Benson County -- in 2018 and earlier this year.
The recent findings were in a Barnes County field and in the city of Fargo. They were confirmed through DNA analysis at the National Agricultural Genotyping Center at NDSU.
“I strongly encourage agricultural producers to monitor fields for weed infestations. If you have cattle that were fed grain screenings, pay particular attention to where their manure was spread or where they may have foraged. Do not assume it is just pigweed or waterhemp,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “With harvest season in full swing, farmers are also encouraged to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.”
More information on palmer amaranth is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds and at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/palmeramaranth. To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact a local county weed officer or NDSU Extension agent.
Landowners so far have been eager to help manage the weed, according to Peters.
"We still need to continue to be vigilant, but so far we've been on the leading edge of this," he said.
