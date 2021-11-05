Super weed palmer amaranth found in 14th North Dakota county

The super weed palmer amaranth has been found in north central North Dakota's Ward County -- the 14th county in which it's been documented in the past three years.

A farmer noticed some suspect plants in a field while combining, according to the state Agriculture Department. Samples were submitted to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo, where DNA analysis confirmed it as palmer amaranth.

The weed can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides and produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

It's strong enough to stop farm machinery, and Purdue Extension Weed Specialist Bill Johnson has called it "the only weed I’ve seen that can drive a farmer out of business." Retired North Dakota State University Extension Weed Scientist Rich Zollinger has called it "the most pernicious, noxious and serious weed threat that North Dakota farmers have ever faced.”

Palmer amaranth has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and it has since been confirmed in 13 other counties. It's regulated as a noxious weed in North Dakota, meaning it must controlled.

It's considered still under management in the counties of Grant, Sioux, Benson, Stutsman, Barnes, Cass, Richland and Sargent. It's been documented but no longer detected in the counties of Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, Dickey and Foster. It's been documented as recently as this year in Ward, Cass, Grant and Sioux counties.

“Due to the drought, many producers have purchased hay or used screenings to feed livestock. I strongly encourage those who are moving feedstuffs or have purchased feed to monitor for noxious weeds in all areas where storage, feeding, foraging and manure spreading occurred,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “With harvest season wrapping up, farmers are also encouraged to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.”

More information on noxious and invasive weeds including palmer amaranth is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds and at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/palmeramaranth.

To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact a county weed officer.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

