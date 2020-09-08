Super weed palmer amaranth found in 10th North Dakota county

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The super weed palmer amaranth has been found in a 10th North Dakota county.

The weed that can grow as tall as 7 feet and is strong enough to stop combines has been confirmed in Stutsman County, a southeastern county that's home to Jamestown, according to the state Department of Agriculture. A county weed officer who noticed suspect plants worked with North Dakota State University Extension to submit samples for DNA analysis to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.

It's the second finding in the state this year. The weed was confirmed earlier in Benson County, where it also was found in 2018.

“I strongly encourage agricultural producers to monitor fields for weed infestations, especially where manure was spread or where cattle that were fed grain screenings may have foraged,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “With harvest season in full swing, farmers are also encouraged to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.”