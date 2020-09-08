Super weed palmer amaranth found in 10th North Dakota county

The super weed palmer amaranth has been found in a 10th North Dakota county.
The weed that can grow as tall as 7 feet and is strong enough to stop combines has been confirmed in Stutsman County, a southeastern county that's home to Jamestown, according to the state Department of Agriculture. A county weed officer who noticed suspect plants worked with North Dakota State University Extension to submit samples for DNA analysis to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
It's the second finding in the state this year. The weed was confirmed earlier in Benson County, where it also was found in 2018.
“I strongly encourage agricultural producers to monitor fields for weed infestations, especially where manure was spread or where cattle that were fed grain screenings may have foraged,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “With harvest season in full swing, farmers are also encouraged to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.”
Palmer amaranth can grow as much as 3 inches per day and can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. It's able to resist many herbicides. A heavy Palmer amaranth infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.
Palmer amaranth has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in soybeans in McIntosh County, and it has since been confirmed in Benson, Dickey, Foster, Emmons, Grant, Morton, Richland and Sioux counties. The agriculture department in January 2018 added it to the state's list of noxious weeds, which are required to be controlled under state law.
The weed can spread multiple ways, including through contaminated seed mixes; equipment and machinery movement; animal feed and bedding; and wild birds. More information is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds.
To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact a local county weed officer or NDSU Extension agent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!