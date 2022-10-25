Super weed found in 3 more North Dakota counties; expert says threat is 'eye-opening'

The potentially devastating weed Palmer amaranth has been documented in three more North Dakota counties, raising the total to 19 counties in a four-year span -- a total one expert says is "staggering."

Officials who identified Palmer amaranth as the biggest weed threat in North Dakota four years before it was even documented in the state are now preparing for the eventuality of farmers having to fight established stands of it in their fields.

"I think that's what we're bracing for," said Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota. "We're planning ahead for if we have to start treating fields."

That's likely years down the road, but if and when it happens, it could greatly add to farmers' costs. Peters said a soybean field that costs $26 per acre to treat for weeds that exist now would cost an estimated $73 per acre if Palmer amaranth was added to the mix.

Raising awareness

Single Palmer amaranth plants were recently found in Kidder and Williams counties, while two plants were found in Stark County, according to the state Agriculture Department. The findings were confirmed by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center at NDSU in Fargo.

The sites are being scouted and monitored, and the source of the weeds investigated.

“We continue to encourage producers to monitor fields for noxious and invasive weeds, especially Palmer amaranth to prevent it from going to seed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “The public should contact and work with their local weed officers and other experts to identify and report any suspect plants.”

Palmer amaranth has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. NDSU Weed Science officials named it the "weed of the year" in North Dakota in 2014 and 2015, even though it hadn't been found in the state.

"We feared Palmer amaranth could have a profound effect on North Dakota agriculture," Peters said. "We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers." It can spread through contaminated seed or hay, vehicles or equipment, or natural dispersal by water and wildlife, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It's now present in dozens of states including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa, according to Bayer Crop Science. Climate change could make the heat-tolerant weed worse by lengthening its growing season, boosting seed production and expanding its potential U.S. geographic range, according to USDA's National Invasive Species Information Center. It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and has since been documented in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Hettinger, Morton, Richland, Sargent, Sioux, Stutsman, Traill and Ward counties, along with the three new ones. Palmer amaranth was added to the state's list of noxious weeds in 2019, meaning it must be controlled. Peters said efforts by weed officials in recent years to raise awareness appear to be working, as most discoveries are of a small number of plants rather than widespread infestations. But he said the number of confirmations still is "eye-opening." "Nineteen counties -- that's pretty staggering," Peters said. Hard to control

Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as 7 feet -- as much as 3 inches per day -- resist many herbicides, produce hundreds of thousands of seeds and become strong enough to stop farm machinery. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

A 2020 survey of hundreds of weed scientists in the U.S. and Canada by the nonprofit Weed Science Society of America ranked Palmer amaranth as the weed that's hardest to control in grass crops such as cereal grains and hay.

The weed also has the potential to be "devastating" to North Dakota's sugar beet industry because fewer herbicides are available, according to Peters.

"Because it's a small-acre crop, there hasn't been a significant investment" by the chemical industry, he said.

Sugar beets are a big part of North Dakota agriculture but not a major crop nationwide. There were about 1.2 million acres planted in the U.S. this year, compared to 88 million soybean acres and 90 million corn acres.

Peters added that waterhemp, a sibling pigweed species to Palmer amaranth, "has gotten out of hand in eastern North Dakota" and is likely starting to impact yields.

"We can't allow Palmer amaranth to become as widespread as waterhemp has become," he said.

Other areas?

Palmer amaranth is considered "under management" in the counties of Barnes, Benson, Cass, Grant, Richland, Sargent, Sioux, Traill and Ward, according to the state Agriculture Department. It's considered "previously found but no longer detected" in the counties of Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Morton, McIntosh and Stutsman. It's listed as "detected in 2022 but no longer found" in Hettinger, Kidder, Stark and Williams.

Peters said "no longer found" doesn't necessarily mean that the weed isn't still in that county.

"I'm not so sure we can take those off the map so quickly," he said. "I think we need to have at least a season, where we can come back the next season and confirm they're not really there."

It's also possible that the weed exists in areas outside crop fields and pastures, such as shelterbelts and wilderness areas, according to Peters.

"It's an opportunity maybe for our hunters when they're out, if they find or identify something that's unique, for them to provide sighting information for us," he said.

People who come across a plant they think might be Palmer amaranth should take a photo and report it but not try to remove it, so that it's easier to identify and so that its seeds aren't spread, according to the Agriculture Department.

People can go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa to report a suspect plant, or contact a county weed officer. For more information, go to that website or to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/palmeramaranth.

"We want everybody to remain vigilant and help us identify new outbreaks, because they're going to happen," Peters said.