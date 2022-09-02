 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super weed found in 16th North Dakota county

palmer amaranth

Palmer amaranth plants can reach 7 feet tall, and a single plant can produce up to 1 million seeds.

 NDSU, PROVIDED

The super weed palmer amaranth has been confirmed in a 16th North Dakota county.

The finding was of several plants in Hettinger County, the state Agriculture Department reported Friday. The seeds apparently came from a custom harvest crew last year.

The National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo confirmed the finding as palmer amaranth. The producer reported the suspect plants, which were removed and destroyed. 

“The Hettinger County finding was quickly found and managed. To help stop the spread of palmer amaranth, the public is urged to contact and work with their local weed officers and other experts to identify and report any suspect plants,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “Farmers using custom harvesters need to ask about their harvesting equipment cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of noxious and invasive weeds."

Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides, produce hundreds of thousands of seeds and become strong enough to stop farm machinery. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

The weed has spread to the Upper Midwest in recent years from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico.

It was first confirmed in North Dakota in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and has since been documented in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Morton, Richland, Sargent, Sioux, Stutsman, Traill and Ward counties. It's regulated as a noxious weed in North Dakota, meaning it must be controlled.

It's considered "under management" in the counties of Barnes, Cass, Grant, Richland, Sioux and Stutsman, according to the state Agriculture Department. It's considered "no longer detected" in the counties of Benson, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Morton, McIntosh, Sargent and Ward.

To report a suspect plant, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/pa or contact a county weed officer. For more information, go to that website or to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/palmeramaranth.

 

