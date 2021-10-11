Storm system to bring rain, wind and some snow to North Dakota

Snow is in the North Dakota forecast for the first time this fall, just a week after record heat sent temperatures soaring into the 90s.

It's unlikely that most areas will see any significant snow, though, and any that falls and sticks around likely won't last too long. But this week's forecast also calls for heavy rainfall, strong winds and cooler temperatures, including a killing frost -- 28 degrees or below -- for parts of western North Dakota.

All of which is not unusual for this time of year, but it's a dramatic shift from the heat of the past couple of weeks that set several records in western cities including Bismarck. Dickinson just two weeks ago reached 100 degrees -- more than 50 degrees warmer than the city's expected high this Tuesday.

"It's October -- it comes with the territory," weather service Meteorologist Nathan Heinert said.

The storm system will push from the West Coast over the Rockies and into the Plains, with the main impacts in North Dakota hitting Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to Heinert. Rainfall totaling up to 2 inches will be widespread from Monday night through Thursday night, and the wind on Wednesday could gust up to 40 mph, making travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

